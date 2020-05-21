2158 Tenth Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym dogs allowed media room pet friendly

PRIME ICON condo w/ Views of Petco & Harbor. Custom paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (Kitchenaid), hardwood floors, upgraded carpet & private terrace to enjoy the City Scene below.



Located in the center of the Ballpark District. City-home boasts western exposure. Mere steps to hip clubs & restaurants.



http://www.previewfirst.com/vt/video/20054



From location to architecture to interiors, urban living has been officially defined. Icon is a fusion of four, multi-story buildings that form an exciting mix of residential and retail space in the heart of San Diego

Spectacular Icon Skybox viewing terrace overlooking PETCO Park, exclusively for Icon residents

Courtyard-level 5th Inning Lounge available to Icon residents for meetings, special events, community activities, etc.

Impressive Icon Theater with raised seating and a state-of-the-art audio/visual & gaming system. Professionally equipped Fitness Studio for all levels of co-ed fitness training and conditioning.



The absolute sanctuary of an inner courtyard featuring San Diegos first 60-foot sculpture by renowned artist Ned Kahn-that captures the look-and-sound of softly cascading water.