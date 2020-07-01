1263 North BRONSON Avenue

Amenities
PRIVACY, STYLE & QUALITY IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD. Spectacularly restored unit in vintage Hollywood apartment complex, featuring two separatebuildings surrounded by a dense hedge, lush gardens, mature trees and a fountain. Updated gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including gas range & dishwasher, 2 updated baths, tons of light through abundant windows, Central Air Conditioning, Private in-unit washer/dryer, Private garage. Close to: Pantages Theatre, Red Line Station, Arclight Cinemas, Amoeba Music, The W Hotel, Tru and Drais Nightclubs, Trader Joe's, Starbucks & Coffee Bean, Hollywood Farmer's Market, Gower & Bronson Film Studios Easy 101 freeway access.