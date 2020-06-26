All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1 99th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1 99th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1 99th Street

1 West 99th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1 West 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a home for rent for short term. It is month to month and no pets. The home is recently renovated and will be ready for move-in April 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 99th Street have any available units?
1 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1 99th Street offer parking?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 99th Street have a pool?
No, 1 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 99th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College