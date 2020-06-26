Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1 99th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1 99th Street
1 West 99th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1 West 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a home for rent for short term. It is month to month and no pets. The home is recently renovated and will be ready for move-in April 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 99th Street have any available units?
1 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 99th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 99th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1 99th Street offer parking?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 99th Street have a pool?
No, 1 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 1 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 99th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 99th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
