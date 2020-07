Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed on-site laundry e-payments guest parking lobby media room yoga

Downtown Long Beach Apartments



Sofi at 3rd



Sofi at 3rd offers the best in Long Beach living—not just fantastic apartment homes, but a luxurious lifestyle! Our bright and spacious one and two bedroom homes feature private balconies, upgraded energy-efficient appliances, large walk-in closets, and awe-inspiring views of downtown Long Beach. Kick back and relax or entertain guests with the grill and the views from our rooftop sundeck. Take advantage of our modernized 24-hour fitness center, year-round heated swimming pool, and community center with billiards and WiFi. Pets are welcome!