934 Dawson Ave

A nice unfurnished 1,500-square -foot single family home in a friendly neighbourhood in Long Beach, California. This location has a high walk score, so it means that most errands can be done on foot to Downtown Long Beach where most of the major establishments like shops, restaurants, groceries, etc. are found. The home is easily accessible to public parks as well, great places to do fun outdoor activities. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and 2 parking spaces. A cozy yard is also available, a good place to pass time pleasantly with family and friends. Inside, the home is well-lit. The lovely kitchen has fine cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use modern appliances. The bedrooms are bright and comfortable with built- in dresser and cabinets plus a large closet for additional storage that can be converted as office space. The place also features a functioning furnace that looks like a fireplace for climate control. For laundry convenience, a hook-up washer and dryer are available. Good news for animal lovers for pets are allowed in the property with a $500 deposit per pet.



Nearby parks: Rose Park, Carroll Parks and Orizaba Park.



Walk Score: 88



Nearby Schools:

Jefferson Leadership Academies School - 0.94 miles, 5/10

Wilson High School - 1.36 miles, 7/10

Lincoln Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 7/10

Willard Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

81 10TH ST. TO CSULB - 0.0 miles

21 CHERRY- 0.1 miles

21B CHERRY - 0.1 miles

22 CHERRY - 0.1 miles



