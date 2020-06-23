All apartments in Long Beach
9297 Ocean Blvd
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:43 AM

9297 Ocean Blvd

9297 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9297 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90803
Peninsula

Amenities

parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This spacious fully furnished unit is right in the heart of Pacific Beach, literally steps away to the beach. Pacific Beach is close to all nightlife, restaurants, shopping and the beach. The San Diego Zoo, Sea World, Mission beach & La Jolla are only a couple of minutes away.

Complex features a heated pool and you will have your assigned parking spot Walk to all the fun of the beach community. Enjoy the best living on the beach in this immaculate well-appointed unit. The comfortable atmosphere in the living room and bedrooms will certainly keep you relaxed after a long day at the beach. Ready now!

With three miles of boardwalk and a lively atmosphere, P.B. (as the locals call it) is a great place to find fun in the sun, and pleasures after dark. From funky beach bars and taco stands that welcome sandy toes, to sleek modern hotels, sultry night clubs and fine dining establishments, Pacific Beach offers a variety of things to do beyond the miles of sandy beaches.

What to Love:

1. Breakfast at Konos Cafe at the end of Garnet Ave. for good food, large portions and local vibe.
2. Fishing on Crystal Pier - bring your own tackle, bait and a fishing license and drop a line.
3. Watching the sun set into the Pacific Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have any available units?
9297 Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 9297 Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9297 Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9297 Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9297 Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9297 Ocean Blvd offers parking.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9297 Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9297 Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9297 Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9297 Ocean Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9297 Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9297 Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
