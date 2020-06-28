All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 871 Magnolia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
871 Magnolia Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

871 Magnolia Ave

871 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

871 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Town home - Shown by appointment

Beautiful townhome in a gated community. This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths remodeled home has an updated kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances including stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Nice laminated floors thru-out, fireplace in the living room, window coverings, ceiling fan, large closets, remodeled bathroom, 2 car garage No Pets.
Rent: $2,195.00 Deposit: $2,195.00 1 Year Lease

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at: (323) 754-2818.

(RLNE5098076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Magnolia Ave have any available units?
871 Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 871 Magnolia Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
871 Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 871 Magnolia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 871 Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 871 Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 871 Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 871 Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 871 Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 871 Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Magnolia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine