825 E 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Bright, modern, and just renovated 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo with 1 subterranean secured parking space. Interior laundry in the closet for stackable washer and dryer. Great location! Just blocks from the Downtown Entertainment District, East Village Art District, and close to restaurants, shops, Shoreline Village, The Aquarium of the Pacific, the Pike, and public transportation. All new renovation includes; ceramic tile flooring made to look and feel like wood without the upkeep, designer color paint throughout, blinds, fixtures, and quartz countertops. Very clean and modern style. The bedroom is spacious and has a full wall length closet. This unit is approximately 594 sqft of living space on the ground floor in a gated community in a quiet neighborhood.