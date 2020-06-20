All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
825 E 9th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

825 E 9th Street

825 East 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 East 9th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, modern, and just renovated 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo with 1 subterranean secured parking space. Interior laundry in the closet for stackable washer and dryer. Great location! Just blocks from the Downtown Entertainment District, East Village Art District, and close to restaurants, shops, Shoreline Village, The Aquarium of the Pacific, the Pike, and public transportation. All new renovation includes; ceramic tile flooring made to look and feel like wood without the upkeep, designer color paint throughout, blinds, fixtures, and quartz countertops. Very clean and modern style. The bedroom is spacious and has a full wall length closet. This unit is approximately 594 sqft of living space on the ground floor in a gated community in a quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 E 9th Street have any available units?
825 E 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 825 E 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
825 E 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 E 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 825 E 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 825 E 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 825 E 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 825 E 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 E 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 E 9th Street have a pool?
No, 825 E 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 825 E 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 825 E 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 825 E 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 E 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 E 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 E 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
