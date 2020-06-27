All apartments in Long Beach
809 Stanley Avenue

809 Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 Stanley Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful charming Old Spanish Residence in Rose Park/East Village. Gleaming hardwood floors, big picture window and a lot of windows everywhere, very light and sunny. Good sized living room, formal dining room, open floor plan, kitchen with seperate laundry room and breakfast room/nook. Lots of original charm here, patio and shared rear yard, one complete garage and a share 1/2 for storage comes with unit, no extra costs. Great street and location walk to beach or bike, stores and shops on Broadway closeby, downtown and freeways minutes away.
It feels more like a home, not a unit or apartment, small pet considered. a real charmer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Stanley Avenue have any available units?
809 Stanley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 Stanley Avenue have?
Some of 809 Stanley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Stanley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 Stanley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Stanley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Stanley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 809 Stanley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 Stanley Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 Stanley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Stanley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Stanley Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 Stanley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 Stanley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 Stanley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Stanley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Stanley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
