809 Stanley Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful charming Old Spanish Residence in Rose Park/East Village. Gleaming hardwood floors, big picture window and a lot of windows everywhere, very light and sunny. Good sized living room, formal dining room, open floor plan, kitchen with seperate laundry room and breakfast room/nook. Lots of original charm here, patio and shared rear yard, one complete garage and a share 1/2 for storage comes with unit, no extra costs. Great street and location walk to beach or bike, stores and shops on Broadway closeby, downtown and freeways minutes away.
It feels more like a home, not a unit or apartment, small pet considered. a real charmer!