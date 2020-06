739 Saint Louis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bike storage media room

2 LARGE BEDROOMS+2 FULL Baths=2 MASTER SUITES//VAULTED CEILINGS// LARGE PRIVATE BALCONY// GATED BUILDING WITH INSIDE PARKING//WASHER & DRYER in unit// NEW WOOD/VINYL FLOORS// NEW DECORATOR SELECT PAINT//GRANITE counters//LARGE Refrigerator & Freezer//GAS stove//Dish Washer// LARGE CLOSETS//Large PRIVATE STORAGE BIN//Bike Racks//BAR B QUE//LIBRARY//GREAT OCEAN BREEZES//QUIET AND RESPECTFUL TENANTS//ON SITE MANAGER//Many green plants, flowers, and bushes//7 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH//91 Walking Score//QUIET BUILDING- low traffic street//Cats ok for extra fee// Sorry no dogs//Close to supermarkets, restaurants, shops//Art Cinema Theater 3 blocks away//10 minute drive to University, town and Freeways. MANAGEMENT HAS RECEIVED MANY RECOMMENDATIONS!