Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 734 Gaviota.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
734 Gaviota
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
734 Gaviota
734 Gaviota Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
734 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Contact Borba Property Group at 562.924.3858 x0 for information and viewing instructions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 734 Gaviota have any available units?
734 Gaviota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 734 Gaviota currently offering any rent specials?
734 Gaviota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 734 Gaviota pet-friendly?
No, 734 Gaviota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 734 Gaviota offer parking?
No, 734 Gaviota does not offer parking.
Does 734 Gaviota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 734 Gaviota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 734 Gaviota have a pool?
No, 734 Gaviota does not have a pool.
Does 734 Gaviota have accessible units?
No, 734 Gaviota does not have accessible units.
Does 734 Gaviota have units with dishwashers?
No, 734 Gaviota does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 734 Gaviota have units with air conditioning?
No, 734 Gaviota does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine