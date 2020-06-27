All apartments in Long Beach
723 E 4th Street
723 E 4th Street

723 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

723 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled apartment in the East Village Arts District! This bright and airy apartment has new kitchen with beautiful white shaker cabinets, designer cabinet pulls, black granite counter tops with breakfast bar, designer back splash and new stainless steel appliances (Stove and microwave only). The new bath has dual sinks and glass shower doors. Bedroom has dual closets. There is also a large walk-in closet and a separate built-in desk with cabinets in the hallway. The flooring is tile through out (no carpet). New dual-pane windows keep the street noise out. Location is close to the beach, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery store and best of Downtown Long Beach. Laundry in the building. Parking space may be rented separately for additional $50 and private garage for additional $150 (subject to availability). One small pet OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 E 4th Street have any available units?
723 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 723 E 4th Street have?
Some of 723 E 4th Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
723 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 723 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 723 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 723 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 723 E 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 723 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 723 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 723 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 723 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 E 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
