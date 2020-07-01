Amenities

hardwood floors all utils included garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! FULLY RENOVATED! - ***CALL/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!***

Leasing @ highpointcre.com or call us at 310-69ONE-209ZERO



BEST DEAL IN TOWN - DON'T MISS OUT!



Welcome to the quintessential turnkey 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom home and true showstopper! 1,400 sf completely remodeled and exudes modern finishes. Entering into the spacious open floor plan that drowns with natural light. Upgrades include engineered modern wood floors throughout, bran new kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, and quartz counter tops. Light and bright with every inch upgraded, this is a dream home!



Ready for immediate move in!



TWO LEASING OPTIONS:



1.) FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED = $3,750/month (12-Month Lease)



2.) UNFURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED = $3,500/month (12-Month Lease)



**GARAGE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR USE - DRIVEWAY WILL BE**



**CONSTRUCTION ON GARAGE AND A PORTION OF THE BACKYARD WILL COMMENCE JULY 2020**



Location:

6481 E El Roble St, Long Beach, Ca 90815



***CALL/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR***

Leasing @ highpointcre.com or call us at 310-69ONE-209ZERO



(RLNE5685996)