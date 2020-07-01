All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
6481 E El Roble st
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

6481 E El Roble st

6481 El Roble Street · No Longer Available
Location

6481 El Roble Street, Long Beach, CA 90815

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE! FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! FULLY RENOVATED! - ***CALL/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!***
Leasing @ highpointcre.com or call us at 310-69ONE-209ZERO

BEST DEAL IN TOWN - DON'T MISS OUT!

Welcome to the quintessential turnkey 4-Bedroom + 2-Bathroom home and true showstopper! 1,400 sf completely remodeled and exudes modern finishes. Entering into the spacious open floor plan that drowns with natural light. Upgrades include engineered modern wood floors throughout, bran new kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, and quartz counter tops. Light and bright with every inch upgraded, this is a dream home!

Ready for immediate move in!

TWO LEASING OPTIONS:

1.) FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED = $3,750/month (12-Month Lease)

2.) UNFURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED = $3,500/month (12-Month Lease)

**GARAGE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR USE - DRIVEWAY WILL BE**

**CONSTRUCTION ON GARAGE AND A PORTION OF THE BACKYARD WILL COMMENCE JULY 2020**

Location:
6481 E El Roble St, Long Beach, Ca 90815

***CALL/EMAIL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR***
Leasing @ highpointcre.com or call us at 310-69ONE-209ZERO

(RLNE5685996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6481 E El Roble st have any available units?
6481 E El Roble st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6481 E El Roble st have?
Some of 6481 E El Roble st's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6481 E El Roble st currently offering any rent specials?
6481 E El Roble st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6481 E El Roble st pet-friendly?
No, 6481 E El Roble st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6481 E El Roble st offer parking?
Yes, 6481 E El Roble st offers parking.
Does 6481 E El Roble st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6481 E El Roble st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6481 E El Roble st have a pool?
No, 6481 E El Roble st does not have a pool.
Does 6481 E El Roble st have accessible units?
No, 6481 E El Roble st does not have accessible units.
Does 6481 E El Roble st have units with dishwashers?
No, 6481 E El Roble st does not have units with dishwashers.

