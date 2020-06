Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful property located by freeways, shopping centers, schools, and park. This Two Bedroom one Bath duplex was recently remodeled with new paint, bathroom fixtures, and roof. It has a washer and dryer hooked up ready to be used. It also has a private yard.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/29122



(RLNE4784054)