6305 E Vista St

Completely remodeled executive pool home in desirable University Park Estates. Enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle that is what So Cal is all about. Open floor plan that shows light and bright leading to an outdoor living space where you can gather around the outdoor fireplace and watch the big screen TV. Cool off in the pool or relieve the stress of the day relaxing in the spa. Inside, the gorgeous quartz counter kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas stove top center island, recessed lighting and stainless appliances. You even have a convenient work space for a computer, homework, or organizing your life. Warm and rich flooring flows throughout the home. Dual pane windows or sliders, and recessed lighting in every room. There's direct access to the 2 car garage which includes cabinet and loft storage. An exquisite master suite features crown molding, wainscoting and first class closet organizer leading to an elegant bath with built-in storage. Ocean close so that you get a daily breeze but the comfort of central A/C on those especially hot days. University Park Estates is conveniently located for travel to Orange County or LA, quickly, as there are 4 freeways accessible within minutes. No finer home for lease in the area.