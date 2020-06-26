All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated October 26 2019 at 7:49 PM

6305 E Vista St

6305 East Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

6305 East Vista Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
SEADIP

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Completely remodeled executive pool home in desirable University Park Estates. Enjoy an indoor/outdoor lifestyle that is what So Cal is all about. Open floor plan that shows light and bright leading to an outdoor living space where you can gather around the outdoor fireplace and watch the big screen TV. Cool off in the pool or relieve the stress of the day relaxing in the spa. Inside, the gorgeous quartz counter kitchen has custom cabinetry, gas stove top center island, recessed lighting and stainless appliances. You even have a convenient work space for a computer, homework, or organizing your life. Warm and rich flooring flows throughout the home. Dual pane windows or sliders, and recessed lighting in every room. There's direct access to the 2 car garage which includes cabinet and loft storage. An exquisite master suite features crown molding, wainscoting and first class closet organizer leading to an elegant bath with built-in storage. Ocean close so that you get a daily breeze but the comfort of central A/C on those especially hot days. University Park Estates is conveniently located for travel to Orange County or LA, quickly, as there are 4 freeways accessible within minutes. No finer home for lease in the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6305 E Vista St have any available units?
6305 E Vista St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 6305 E Vista St have?
Some of 6305 E Vista St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6305 E Vista St currently offering any rent specials?
6305 E Vista St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6305 E Vista St pet-friendly?
No, 6305 E Vista St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 6305 E Vista St offer parking?
Yes, 6305 E Vista St offers parking.
Does 6305 E Vista St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6305 E Vista St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6305 E Vista St have a pool?
Yes, 6305 E Vista St has a pool.
Does 6305 E Vista St have accessible units?
No, 6305 E Vista St does not have accessible units.
Does 6305 E Vista St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6305 E Vista St does not have units with dishwashers.

