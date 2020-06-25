All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:54 PM

576 North Bellflower Boulevard

576 N Bellflower Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

576 N Bellflower Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90814
Alamitos Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This truly unique condominium is located in Stoney Brook Villas, a luxury gated community. This beautiful condo has a seemingly endless list of amenities including a pool, guest parking, fitness center, community recreation room, gated entry, parking, and more. The unit itself has been recently updated with fresh flooring, a modern and fresh color scheme, updated flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and a huge walk-in closet in the bedroom. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and a formal dining area. The large bedroom also has a sliding glass door, which leads to the over-sized balcony. This luxury condo will please residents looking for a very modern feel in a resort-styled community! Located only blocks from Cal State Long Beach and the Marina. Located near Bellflower Blvd. and Pacific Coast Hwy.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
• Credit score must be no less than 600
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

