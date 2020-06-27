5589 E Lonna Linda Drive

Amenities

Lovely modern ranch house. This single story main house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is approximately 3143 square feet. The house is built around a beautiful pool and Jacuzzi. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and en suite master bathroom. Upstairs has 3 bredrooms and two bathrooms with it's own private entry. Large 41 panel electrical solar system. Forced air, heating and tank less water heater system. Recessed led lighting throughout the home. Property has large garage that is 18 feet wide and 30 feet deep. Property is very private and approx 1/3 of an acre. There are several fruit trees. This home is located in lovely Park Estates community.