Long Beach, CA
5589 E Lonna Linda Drive
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

5589 E Lonna Linda Drive

5589 E Lonna Linda Dr · No Longer Available
Long Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5589 E Lonna Linda Dr, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely modern ranch house. This single story main house has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and is approximately 3143 square feet. The house is built around a beautiful pool and Jacuzzi. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and en suite master bathroom. Upstairs has 3 bredrooms and two bathrooms with it's own private entry. Large 41 panel electrical solar system. Forced air, heating and tank less water heater system. Recessed led lighting throughout the home. Property has large garage that is 18 feet wide and 30 feet deep. Property is very private and approx 1/3 of an acre. There are several fruit trees. This home is located in lovely Park Estates community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have any available units?
5589 E Lonna Linda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have?
Some of 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5589 E Lonna Linda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive offers parking.
Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive has a pool.
Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have accessible units?
No, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5589 E Lonna Linda Drive has units with dishwashers.
