Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5518 E Oleta Street

5518 E Oleta St · No Longer Available
Location

5518 E Oleta St, Long Beach, CA 90804
Park Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
-NO PETS ALLOWED- A charming and tranquil setting make this beautiful Park Estates home a perfect fit. From the lush, green landscaping in the front to the pristine pool in the back yard, 5518 Oleta is abundant in amazing features. The expansive living room, with its regal stone fireplace and plush carpeting, is ideal for entertaining guests. Large windows with plantation shutters beckon streams of natural light to brighten the room. The kitchen is open and airy, offering ample cabinet and counter space and multiple shuttered windows for added illumination. The attached laundry room includes plenty of storage space and an included washer and dryer. The den is a masterpiece of rich wood and rustic red brick, from the handsome hardwood floors and exposed beams to the impressive brick fireplace. Sliding glass doors connect to the back yard and with a generous patio area and swimming pool. The bedrooms are all quite spacious with plush carpeting, sizeable windows with shutters, and plentiful closet space. The bathrooms are also roomy, and built-in hall closets and cabinets provide even more potential space for storage. The back yard includes a plentiful patio space for outdoor cooking and dining. The fenced pool area provides add safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5518 E Oleta Street have any available units?
5518 E Oleta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5518 E Oleta Street have?
Some of 5518 E Oleta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5518 E Oleta Street currently offering any rent specials?
5518 E Oleta Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5518 E Oleta Street pet-friendly?
No, 5518 E Oleta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5518 E Oleta Street offer parking?
No, 5518 E Oleta Street does not offer parking.
Does 5518 E Oleta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5518 E Oleta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5518 E Oleta Street have a pool?
Yes, 5518 E Oleta Street has a pool.
Does 5518 E Oleta Street have accessible units?
No, 5518 E Oleta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5518 E Oleta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5518 E Oleta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
