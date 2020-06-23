5518 E Oleta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

-NO PETS ALLOWED- A charming and tranquil setting make this beautiful Park Estates home a perfect fit. From the lush, green landscaping in the front to the pristine pool in the back yard, 5518 Oleta is abundant in amazing features. The expansive living room, with its regal stone fireplace and plush carpeting, is ideal for entertaining guests. Large windows with plantation shutters beckon streams of natural light to brighten the room. The kitchen is open and airy, offering ample cabinet and counter space and multiple shuttered windows for added illumination. The attached laundry room includes plenty of storage space and an included washer and dryer. The den is a masterpiece of rich wood and rustic red brick, from the handsome hardwood floors and exposed beams to the impressive brick fireplace. Sliding glass doors connect to the back yard and with a generous patio area and swimming pool. The bedrooms are all quite spacious with plush carpeting, sizeable windows with shutters, and plentiful closet space. The bathrooms are also roomy, and built-in hall closets and cabinets provide even more potential space for storage. The back yard includes a plentiful patio space for outdoor cooking and dining. The fenced pool area provides add safety.