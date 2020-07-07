5480 Lime Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The home has bee given a whole face lift. New kitchen, new floors, new heating, some new windows, new paint. Lots of love and care went into this house to make it your home. Large kitchen with added counter and storage space. New appliances . If you like to cook you will love working in this new kitchen. Dining area attached to kitchen. Room for those family gatherings. Big Living Room with lots of windows and recessed lighting. Master bedroom has a seperate entrance and can be used as an office. Ready to move in call to make an appointment to see this beautiful home.