Long Beach, CA
5480 Lime Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

5480 Lime Avenue

5480 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Lime Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90805
Lindbergh

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home. The home has bee given a whole face lift. New kitchen, new floors, new heating, some new windows, new paint. Lots of love and care went into this house to make it your home. Large kitchen with added counter and storage space. New appliances . If you like to cook you will love working in this new kitchen. Dining area attached to kitchen. Room for those family gatherings. Big Living Room with lots of windows and recessed lighting. Master bedroom has a seperate entrance and can be used as an office. Ready to move in call to make an appointment to see this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Lime Avenue have any available units?
5480 Lime Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 5480 Lime Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Lime Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Lime Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Lime Avenue offers parking.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue have a pool?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 Lime Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5480 Lime Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

