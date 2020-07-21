5256 East The Toledo

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269



Perched on the edge of the ocean, Belmont Shore merges the urban lifestyle of Los Angeles with a distinctly laid-back beach town vibe. Belmont Shores is the best part of Long Beach and provides its residents the opportunity to engage in cultural and sports activities. Centrally located only 1 block away from the beach, The Toledo Apartments is certainly at the best place at all times! This lovely biking and walking neighborhood encourages our creative side, with numerous specialty galleries and performance venues around town. Excellent local dining scene and bike friendly area. Banks and stores are within walking distance of this amazing location! Don't miss the opportunity to call The Toledo Apartments your home!



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 700

? Bedrooms: 1

? Bathrooms: 1

? Lease Duration:11 Months

? Deposit: $500

? Pets Policy: Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: On Site

? Floor: 1st floor

? Property Type: Apartment



GREEN FEATURES

? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)

? Energy-efficient Appliances



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Near Transportation

? Online maintenance requests and rent payments

? 24 hour emergency service



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Dishwasher *Select Units

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Wall Heating

? Cable-Ready

? Hardwood Like Flooring*

? Granite Counter Top*

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample White Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes

**Images Are Of Similar Units



LEASE TERMS $1,895 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Address 5254 E The Toledo Long Beach CA 90803



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



