All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5256 East The Toledo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5256 East The Toledo
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

5256 East The Toledo

5256 The Toledo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5256 The Toledo, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
$1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! Call or text Emily Rizvi to schedule an appointment to view 714-628-6269

Perched on the edge of the ocean, Belmont Shore merges the urban lifestyle of Los Angeles with a distinctly laid-back beach town vibe. Belmont Shores is the best part of Long Beach and provides its residents the opportunity to engage in cultural and sports activities. Centrally located only 1 block away from the beach, The Toledo Apartments is certainly at the best place at all times! This lovely biking and walking neighborhood encourages our creative side, with numerous specialty galleries and performance venues around town. Excellent local dining scene and bike friendly area. Banks and stores are within walking distance of this amazing location! Don't miss the opportunity to call The Toledo Apartments your home!

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 700
? Bedrooms: 1
? Bathrooms: 1
? Lease Duration:11 Months
? Deposit: $500
? Pets Policy: Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: On Site
? Floor: 1st floor
? Property Type: Apartment

GREEN FEATURES
? LED Lighting (Inside and Out)
? Energy-efficient Appliances

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Near Transportation
? Online maintenance requests and rent payments
? 24 hour emergency service

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Dishwasher *Select Units
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Wall Heating
? Cable-Ready
? Hardwood Like Flooring*
? Granite Counter Top*
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes
**Images Are Of Similar Units

LEASE TERMS $1,895 a month/ $500 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Address 5254 E The Toledo Long Beach CA 90803

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lon

(RLNE5475618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5256 East The Toledo have any available units?
5256 East The Toledo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5256 East The Toledo have?
Some of 5256 East The Toledo's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5256 East The Toledo currently offering any rent specials?
5256 East The Toledo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5256 East The Toledo pet-friendly?
Yes, 5256 East The Toledo is pet friendly.
Does 5256 East The Toledo offer parking?
No, 5256 East The Toledo does not offer parking.
Does 5256 East The Toledo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5256 East The Toledo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5256 East The Toledo have a pool?
No, 5256 East The Toledo does not have a pool.
Does 5256 East The Toledo have accessible units?
No, 5256 East The Toledo does not have accessible units.
Does 5256 East The Toledo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5256 East The Toledo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLong Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine