5130 e Walton st

3 bed 2 bath with large backyard



3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious family home, located in the quiet neighborhood in Stratford Square. Large family friendly backyard for entertaining. Detached 2 car garage with driveway-street parking always available.



Close to freeways: 405/605

Centrally located to all key markets, gyms, and shopping centers

Located between CSULB and LBCC

5 minutes away from Long Beach airport

In the school district of Carver elementary and Millikan HS.

No Dogs Allowed



