Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:51 AM

5130 e Walton st

5130 E Walton St · No Longer Available
Location

5130 E Walton St, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stratford Square

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath with large backyard - Property Id: 65030

3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious family home, located in the quiet neighborhood in Stratford Square. Large family friendly backyard for entertaining. Detached 2 car garage with driveway-street parking always available.

Close to freeways: 405/605
Centrally located to all key markets, gyms, and shopping centers
Located between CSULB and LBCC
5 minutes away from Long Beach airport
In the school district of Carver elementary and Millikan HS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/65030p
Property Id 65030

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5061688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 e Walton st have any available units?
5130 e Walton st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 e Walton st have?
Some of 5130 e Walton st's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 e Walton st currently offering any rent specials?
5130 e Walton st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 e Walton st pet-friendly?
No, 5130 e Walton st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 5130 e Walton st offer parking?
Yes, 5130 e Walton st offers parking.
Does 5130 e Walton st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 e Walton st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 e Walton st have a pool?
No, 5130 e Walton st does not have a pool.
Does 5130 e Walton st have accessible units?
No, 5130 e Walton st does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 e Walton st have units with dishwashers?
No, 5130 e Walton st does not have units with dishwashers.
