All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 5108 Gardenia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
5108 Gardenia Ave
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

5108 Gardenia Ave

5108 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5108 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"Single family home 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Huge Yard" - 5108 Gardenia Ave is a house in Long Beach, CA 90807. This 1,074 square foot house sits on a 7,406 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, Nearby schools include Barton Elementary School, Harte Elementary School and Lindbergh Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Northgate Gonzlez Markets, Superior Grocers and Food4Less. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Spires Restaurant, Wienerschnitzel and Valentino's Pizza. 5108 Gardenia Ave is near Jackson Park, Cherry Park and Orange Park. This property is no longer available.

(RLNE5203744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Gardenia Ave have any available units?
5108 Gardenia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Gardenia Ave have?
Some of 5108 Gardenia Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Gardenia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Gardenia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Gardenia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Gardenia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Gardenia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Gardenia Ave offers parking.
Does 5108 Gardenia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Gardenia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Gardenia Ave have a pool?
No, 5108 Gardenia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Gardenia Ave have accessible units?
No, 5108 Gardenia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Gardenia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5108 Gardenia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine