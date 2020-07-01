Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

"Single family home 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Huge Yard" - 5108 Gardenia Ave is a house in Long Beach, CA 90807. This 1,074 square foot house sits on a 7,406 square foot lot and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It contains 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, Nearby schools include Barton Elementary School, Harte Elementary School and Lindbergh Middle School. The closest grocery stores are Northgate Gonzlez Markets, Superior Grocers and Food4Less. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Spires Restaurant, Wienerschnitzel and Valentino's Pizza. 5108 Gardenia Ave is near Jackson Park, Cherry Park and Orange Park. This property is no longer available.



(RLNE5203744)