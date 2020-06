Amenities

on-site laundry garage some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Long Beach 4 - Plex - Property Id: 32596



Available To Show and to Rent June 5, 2020



Spacious Upstairs 2 bedroom - 1 bathroom apartment, in well maintained 4 -Plex.



One car detached garage

Coin laundry on site

Water and trash included in rent



Please call or text to view.

Starla at 562-241-9068



Thank you,



Apartment features:

* One car detached garage

*On-Site Coin Operated Laundry

*Water and trash included

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/32596

Property Id 32596



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813565)