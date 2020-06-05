All apartments in Long Beach
479 E Norton

479 East Norton Street · No Longer Available
Location

479 East Norton Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Dairy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet street in North Long Beach close to the 710 &91 and all of the new developments coming to the Atlantic corridor. Walking distance to the new Michele Obama Library.

This house is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with:
+ updated kitchen- new lower cabinets, new dishwasher and new refrigerator
+ Real Hardwood floors
+ Grey Walls and coved ceilings
+ Wall unit Air conditioner in Living room and front bedroom
+ Indoor laundry room with Washer and dryer included in rental
+1 car garage with long driveway for 2-3 cars
+ Large lot with 2 patios for summer bonfires and your outdoor furniture

* Beautiful mirrored free standing wardrobe in front bedroom (to stay)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 479 E Norton have any available units?
479 E Norton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 479 E Norton have?
Some of 479 E Norton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 479 E Norton currently offering any rent specials?
479 E Norton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 479 E Norton pet-friendly?
No, 479 E Norton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 479 E Norton offer parking?
Yes, 479 E Norton does offer parking.
Does 479 E Norton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 479 E Norton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 479 E Norton have a pool?
No, 479 E Norton does not have a pool.
Does 479 E Norton have accessible units?
No, 479 E Norton does not have accessible units.
Does 479 E Norton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 479 E Norton has units with dishwashers.
