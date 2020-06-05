479 E Norton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet street in North Long Beach close to the 710 &91 and all of the new developments coming to the Atlantic corridor. Walking distance to the new Michele Obama Library.



This house is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with:

+ updated kitchen- new lower cabinets, new dishwasher and new refrigerator

+ Real Hardwood floors

+ Grey Walls and coved ceilings

+ Wall unit Air conditioner in Living room and front bedroom

+ Indoor laundry room with Washer and dryer included in rental

+1 car garage with long driveway for 2-3 cars

+ Large lot with 2 patios for summer bonfires and your outdoor furniture



* Beautiful mirrored free standing wardrobe in front bedroom (to stay)