479 E Norton

Amenities
Quiet street in North Long Beach close to the 710 &91 and all of the new developments coming to the Atlantic corridor. Walking distance to the new Michele Obama Library.
This house is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with:
+ updated kitchen- new lower cabinets, new dishwasher and new refrigerator
+ Real Hardwood floors
+ Grey Walls and coved ceilings
+ Wall unit Air conditioner in Living room and front bedroom
+ Indoor laundry room with Washer and dryer included in rental
+1 car garage with long driveway for 2-3 cars
+ Large lot with 2 patios for summer bonfires and your outdoor furniture
* Beautiful mirrored free standing wardrobe in front bedroom (to stay)