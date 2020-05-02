4633 Pepperwood Avenue.

Amenities
Safe, beautiful, and clean guest house for rent - Property Id: 272392
Safe, beautiful, clean, guest house for rent in Lakewood Village (City of Long Beach) for $1500 plus utilities. Walking distance to Long Beach City College, Lakewood Mall, Costco, Banks and grocery stores. 5 minutes drive to Long Beach airport. Available on . First and last month's rent required.
--Two bedrooms
--Full bath with granite counter tops
--Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave
--Washer and dryer inside unit
--Furnished living room
-- Cable, and internet included
--Separate entrance with one inside parking spot, additional street parking
Two people ONLY. No pets.
Text or call AJ (562) 212 1747
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272392
Property Id 272392
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5753204)