4633 Pepperwood Avenue
4633 Pepperwood Avenue
4633 Pepperwood Avenue

4633 Pepperwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Pepperwood Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Safe, beautiful, and clean guest house for rent - Property Id: 272392

Safe, beautiful, clean, guest house for rent in Lakewood Village (City of Long Beach) for $1500 plus utilities. Walking distance to Long Beach City College, Lakewood Mall, Costco, Banks and grocery stores. 5 minutes drive to Long Beach airport. Available on . First and last month's rent required.

--Two bedrooms

--Full bath with granite counter tops

--Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave

--Washer and dryer inside unit

--Furnished living room

-- Cable, and internet included

--Separate entrance with one inside parking spot, additional street parking

Two people ONLY. No pets.

Text or call AJ (562) 212 1747
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272392
Property Id 272392

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5753204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have any available units?
4633 Pepperwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have?
Some of 4633 Pepperwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Pepperwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Pepperwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Pepperwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Pepperwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4633 Pepperwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

