4633 Pepperwood Avenue.

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal parking some paid utils microwave

Safe, beautiful, and clean guest house for rent - Property Id: 272392



Safe, beautiful, clean, guest house for rent in Lakewood Village (City of Long Beach) for $1500 plus utilities. Walking distance to Long Beach City College, Lakewood Mall, Costco, Banks and grocery stores. 5 minutes drive to Long Beach airport. Available on . First and last month's rent required.



--Two bedrooms



--Full bath with granite counter tops



--Kitchen with granite counter tops, gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and microwave



--Washer and dryer inside unit



--Furnished living room



-- Cable, and internet included



--Separate entrance with one inside parking spot, additional street parking



Two people ONLY. No pets.



Text or call AJ (562) 212 1747

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272392

No Pets Allowed



