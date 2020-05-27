All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

4315 WHITEWOOD AVE

4315 Whitewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Whitewood Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
Lakewood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE - This sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been tastefully updated and is waiting for you to enjoy. There is a master suite complete with French doors leading out to the beautifully maintained garden. If you have a dog please bring them... they will LOVE the backyard! Initially this was a 4 bedroom home but one of the bedrooms has been converted to an office with ample space to do some homework or run your business. There is a two car detached garage and parking for 3 or 4 cars on the driveway. The home sits on an 9,500 square foot lot and comes with a gardener... but if gardening is your thing then this might be your dream home. The backyard is HUGE with mature fruit trees and is the perfect place for BBQs and hanging out . . . this one must truly be seen to be appreciated. All this home needs is you and your positive energy, reach out today to schedule a viewing.

Application fee $45 per adult

Security Deposit $3,400 . . . Pet Deposit $250

Rent is $3,400 per month with a $25 service fee

(RLNE5454704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have any available units?
4315 WHITEWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have?
Some of 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4315 WHITEWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4315 WHITEWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

