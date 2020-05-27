4315 WHITEWOOD AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A TWO CAR GARAGE - This sprawling 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been tastefully updated and is waiting for you to enjoy. There is a master suite complete with French doors leading out to the beautifully maintained garden. If you have a dog please bring them... they will LOVE the backyard! Initially this was a 4 bedroom home but one of the bedrooms has been converted to an office with ample space to do some homework or run your business. There is a two car detached garage and parking for 3 or 4 cars on the driveway. The home sits on an 9,500 square foot lot and comes with a gardener... but if gardening is your thing then this might be your dream home. The backyard is HUGE with mature fruit trees and is the perfect place for BBQs and hanging out . . . this one must truly be seen to be appreciated. All this home needs is you and your positive energy, reach out today to schedule a viewing.



Application fee $45 per adult



Security Deposit $3,400 . . . Pet Deposit $250



Rent is $3,400 per month with a $25 service fee



(RLNE5454704)