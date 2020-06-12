All apartments in Long Beach
405 Orizaba Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

405 Orizaba Avenue

405 Orizaba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

405 Orizaba Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage Craftsman bungalow is located in the Eastside/Bluff Heights neighborhood. The inviting front porch has original stonework and Craftsman details. The home has classic hardwood floors throughout the home, with kitchen and hallway bath having tile flooring. The master bedroom has French doors leading out to a large patio. The kitchen has an eating area and service door for easy access to the side yard, and there is central AC, not the window units common to the area! This home is pet friendly.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Orizaba Avenue have any available units?
405 Orizaba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Orizaba Avenue have?
Some of 405 Orizaba Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Orizaba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 Orizaba Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Orizaba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Orizaba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 Orizaba Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 405 Orizaba Avenue does offer parking.
Does 405 Orizaba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Orizaba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Orizaba Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 Orizaba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 Orizaba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 Orizaba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Orizaba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Orizaba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
