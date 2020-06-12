405 Orizaba Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom, two-car garage Craftsman bungalow is located in the Eastside/Bluff Heights neighborhood. The inviting front porch has original stonework and Craftsman details. The home has classic hardwood floors throughout the home, with kitchen and hallway bath having tile flooring. The master bedroom has French doors leading out to a large patio. The kitchen has an eating area and service door for easy access to the side yard, and there is central AC, not the window units common to the area! This home is pet friendly.



