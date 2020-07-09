All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3923 Cerritos Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3923 Cerritos Avenue

3923 Cerritos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3923 Cerritos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Bixby Knolls

3 bedroom, 2 bath
Double sink vanity in master bathroom
Huge living room that leads to back patio area
Back patio perfect for entertaining
Spacious Kitchen w/lots of cabinet space
Fireplace in Living room area
Wide driveway
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer available
2 car attached garage
Gardening included

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have any available units?
3923 Cerritos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have?
Some of 3923 Cerritos Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 Cerritos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3923 Cerritos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 Cerritos Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 Cerritos Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3923 Cerritos Avenue offers parking.
Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3923 Cerritos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have a pool?
No, 3923 Cerritos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3923 Cerritos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 Cerritos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 Cerritos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

