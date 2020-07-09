3923 Cerritos Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful home in Bixby Knolls



3 bedroom, 2 bath

Double sink vanity in master bathroom

Huge living room that leads to back patio area

Back patio perfect for entertaining

Spacious Kitchen w/lots of cabinet space

Fireplace in Living room area

Wide driveway

Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer available

2 car attached garage

Gardening included



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

