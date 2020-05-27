All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 3695 Linden Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
3695 Linden Ave.
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:15 PM

3695 Linden Ave.

3695 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3695 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
California Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56206c2091 ---- This desirable 2 bedroom and 2 bath stunner offers you a wide open floor plan, gleaming laminate wood floors throughout, custom plantation shutters throughout, ceiling fans throughout, enjoy the open kitchen with solid designer counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, spacious and tranquil master suite with geniuses closet/organizer space and private bath with granite counter tops, second bedroom and full bath located on the opposite side of the condo for ultimate privacy! 1-underground parking space, convenient onsite laundry room, stroll to Bixby knolls shops and restaurant\'s! Cats are welcome. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Cats only. Pet Deposit: $300; 1 cat maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Condo Year Built: 1967 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Garage / Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: N/A Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Assigned Parking Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3695 Linden Ave. have any available units?
3695 Linden Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3695 Linden Ave. have?
Some of 3695 Linden Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3695 Linden Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3695 Linden Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3695 Linden Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3695 Linden Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3695 Linden Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3695 Linden Ave. offers parking.
Does 3695 Linden Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3695 Linden Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3695 Linden Ave. have a pool?
No, 3695 Linden Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3695 Linden Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3695 Linden Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3695 Linden Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3695 Linden Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine