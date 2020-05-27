3695 Linden Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/56206c2091 ---- This desirable 2 bedroom and 2 bath stunner offers you a wide open floor plan, gleaming laminate wood floors throughout, custom plantation shutters throughout, ceiling fans throughout, enjoy the open kitchen with solid designer counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, spacious and tranquil master suite with geniuses closet/organizer space and private bath with granite counter tops, second bedroom and full bath located on the opposite side of the condo for ultimate privacy! 1-underground parking space, convenient onsite laundry room, stroll to Bixby knolls shops and restaurant\'s! Cats are welcome. Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Cats only. Pet Deposit: $300; 1 cat maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Condo Year Built: 1967 Utilities Included: Water, Trash, HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Garage / Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space Flooring: Laminate & Tile Yard: N/A Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 1 Assigned Parking Space