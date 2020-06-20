All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 16 2019 at 9:58 PM

3657 Country Club Drive

3657 Country Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3657 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Amenities

Gorgeous Location of Bixby Knolls; just Southeast of Downtown Bixby Knolls with a large park like area for the residence to enjoy peace and quiet and yet close enough to shopping, coffee shops and beaches. The 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome is situated across from residential homes, which makes it easy access for guest to visit. Plenty of parking on the street from the townhome. Accessible from the public street. The inviting front porch is gated and opens into the living room, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen window overlooks the front area shaded by the pine trees. The unit comes with all appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer, which are located in the directly accessible attached 2 car garage in the lower part of the townhome. Parking to the attached garage must enter through the community. The upper part of the condo opens to the 2 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms. One bath located in the master bedroom. Skylights allow for natural like and a great balcony from the bedrooms boast of a nice relaxing area with sunlight.
Window treatments are provide for the windows and sliders. QUALIFICATIONS: 3 X the rent as income; FICO 680 or better; No BK; No Foreclosures;NO PETS, NO SMOKERS; Deposit: 1.5 times rent; Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, gas, electricity. Appliances are gas operated. Insurance Required. More details at application. Cost per credit report $45.00 per adult. Call to set up appointment to see the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Country Club Drive have any available units?
3657 Country Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Country Club Drive have?
Some of 3657 Country Club Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Country Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Country Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Country Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3657 Country Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 3657 Country Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3657 Country Club Drive offers parking.
Does 3657 Country Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3657 Country Club Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Country Club Drive have a pool?
No, 3657 Country Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3657 Country Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 3657 Country Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Country Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3657 Country Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
