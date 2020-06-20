3657 Country Club Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Gorgeous Location of Bixby Knolls; just Southeast of Downtown Bixby Knolls with a large park like area for the residence to enjoy peace and quiet and yet close enough to shopping, coffee shops and beaches. The 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome is situated across from residential homes, which makes it easy access for guest to visit. Plenty of parking on the street from the townhome. Accessible from the public street. The inviting front porch is gated and opens into the living room, dining and kitchen area. The kitchen window overlooks the front area shaded by the pine trees. The unit comes with all appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer, which are located in the directly accessible attached 2 car garage in the lower part of the townhome. Parking to the attached garage must enter through the community. The upper part of the condo opens to the 2 bedrooms and 2 bath rooms. One bath located in the master bedroom. Skylights allow for natural like and a great balcony from the bedrooms boast of a nice relaxing area with sunlight.

Window treatments are provide for the windows and sliders. QUALIFICATIONS: 3 X the rent as income; FICO 680 or better; No BK; No Foreclosures;NO PETS, NO SMOKERS; Deposit: 1.5 times rent; Utilities paid by the tenant: Water, gas, electricity. Appliances are gas operated. Insurance Required. More details at application. Cost per credit report $45.00 per adult. Call to set up appointment to see the unit.