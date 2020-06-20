All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3604 Country Club Dr

3604 Country Club Drive · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3604 Country Club Drive, Long Beach, CA 90807
Los Cerritos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 6/30/2020!!!

Lovely, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental on the dynamic Los Cerritos neighborhood in Long Beach.

The intimate interior has premium hardwood flooring and chic recessed/suspended lighting. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine upgraded cabinets with sliding doors; smooth marble countertops; a brand-new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and enclosed shower stalls furnished its bathrooms. It has gas heating and air conditioning. In-unit washer and dryer are available in the garage.

The exterior has a small patio. Renters can freely use the community pool and food area. No pets allowed, sorry (negotiable).
Smoking is prohibited, too. It comes with driveway parking.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will cover the water and HOA fees (no move-in cost to be paid).

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Los Cerritos Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and Reservoir Park.

Bus lines:
182 PACIFIC - 0.2 mile
181 MAGNOLIA - 0.2 mile
131 REDONDO AVE. - 0.2 mile
456 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile
51 LONG BEACH BLVD - 0.3 mile
60 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

