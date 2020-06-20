3604 Country Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN ON OR BEFORE 6/30/2020!!!



Lovely, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms duplex home property rental on the dynamic Los Cerritos neighborhood in Long Beach.



The intimate interior has premium hardwood flooring and chic recessed/suspended lighting. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine upgraded cabinets with sliding doors; smooth marble countertops; a brand-new refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and enclosed shower stalls furnished its bathrooms. It has gas heating and air conditioning. In-unit washer and dryer are available in the garage.



The exterior has a small patio. Renters can freely use the community pool and food area. No pets allowed, sorry (negotiable).

Smoking is prohibited, too. It comes with driveway parking.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, and trash. The landlord will cover the water and HOA fees (no move-in cost to be paid).



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Los Cerritos Park, Veterans Memorial Park, and Reservoir Park.



Bus lines:

182 PACIFIC - 0.2 mile

181 MAGNOLIA - 0.2 mile

131 REDONDO AVE. - 0.2 mile

456 Metro Express Line - 0.2 mile

51 LONG BEACH BLVD - 0.3 mile

60 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



