Rare 7th floor corner unit with vintage charm and beautiful sweeping views. Laminate floors, remodeled kitchen with granite tile counters and a glass tile backsplash and an updated bathroom. The Sovereign features beautiful historic architecture and is walking distance to downtown restaurants and nightlife. The building features a top-floor solarium with stunning harbor and ocean views and a convenient community laundry area. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!