All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 35 Linden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
35 Linden Avenue
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

35 Linden Avenue

35 Linden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Downtown Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

35 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
lobby
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath penthouse with vaulted ceiling, a large balcony, two fire places and more! This top floor unit in a small quiet building is a rare gem in DTLB! The interior of this bright unit has been updated manufactured wood flooring through out, updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances and new central cooling/heating system. The bathrooms have also been updated with matching granite to the kitchen. Other features of the interior include laundry room with storage and new blinds. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces (tandem) that are conveniently located next to the lobby door. The building has guest parking & bike storage. It is located in the center of the vibrant downtown Long Beach. Location is walking distance to the beach and a variety of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, the famous Pine Ave, the Shoreline Village and The performing Arts Center. One small pet ok. The rent includes water, hot water, sewer, trash, TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Linden Avenue have any available units?
35 Linden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 35 Linden Avenue have?
Some of 35 Linden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Linden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
35 Linden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Linden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Linden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 35 Linden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 35 Linden Avenue offers parking.
Does 35 Linden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Linden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Linden Avenue have a pool?
No, 35 Linden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 35 Linden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 35 Linden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Linden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Linden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine