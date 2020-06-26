35 Linden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking lobby pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 bed 2 bath penthouse with vaulted ceiling, a large balcony, two fire places and more! This top floor unit in a small quiet building is a rare gem in DTLB! The interior of this bright unit has been updated manufactured wood flooring through out, updated kitchen with granite countertop and stainless steel appliances and new central cooling/heating system. The bathrooms have also been updated with matching granite to the kitchen. Other features of the interior include laundry room with storage and new blinds. The unit comes with 2 parking spaces (tandem) that are conveniently located next to the lobby door. The building has guest parking & bike storage. It is located in the center of the vibrant downtown Long Beach. Location is walking distance to the beach and a variety of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, the famous Pine Ave, the Shoreline Village and The performing Arts Center. One small pet ok. The rent includes water, hot water, sewer, trash, TV.