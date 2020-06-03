All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 5 2019

3430 CLARK AVENUE

3430 Clark Avenue
Location

3430 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90808
South of Conant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPCOMING 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family home in Long Beach Airport Manor neighborhood! - MUST SEE!!
3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family home in Long Beach Airport Manor neighborhood!
Custom color paint in every room and hardwood floors throughout. Living room off front entrance with fireplace and windows facing Clark Avenue/Skylinks Golf Course. First bedroom at front north end of house between a hall bathroom and second bedroom with large walk in closet! Nice Formal dining area off kitchen. Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel appliances which include; refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A lot of Granite counter space and cupboard storing. Heated tile flooring in kitchen! Large Master Bedroom with fire place connected to private bathroom and laundry area with newer washer and dryer. Bedroom leads to backyard through newer sliding glass doors. Master bedroom closed off with the unique barn door feature. Backyard perfect for entertaining as large trees line fence and create the perfect barrier between houses. Landscape in front yard is all dought resistant desert landscape with drip system sprinklers. Backyard is low maintenance artificial grass. Detached garage and small area at back of garage which can also be used as storage or small work space! Central A/C and Heat and ceiling fans throughout. Built in Surround Sound and ready to connect to your sound system, house is also ADT ready!

For showing please contact Nidia at (562)344-0267 or Alexis at (562)344-4283

**SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED
**THIS HOUSE DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8
**NON SMOKING
**NO COSIGNERS

(RLNE3479875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have any available units?
3430 CLARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have?
Some of 3430 CLARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 CLARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3430 CLARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 CLARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3430 CLARK AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3430 CLARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 CLARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3430 CLARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3430 CLARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 CLARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 CLARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
