3430 CLARK AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

UPCOMING 3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family home in Long Beach Airport Manor neighborhood! - MUST SEE!!

3 bedroom 2 bath Single Family home in Long Beach Airport Manor neighborhood!

Custom color paint in every room and hardwood floors throughout. Living room off front entrance with fireplace and windows facing Clark Avenue/Skylinks Golf Course. First bedroom at front north end of house between a hall bathroom and second bedroom with large walk in closet! Nice Formal dining area off kitchen. Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel appliances which include; refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A lot of Granite counter space and cupboard storing. Heated tile flooring in kitchen! Large Master Bedroom with fire place connected to private bathroom and laundry area with newer washer and dryer. Bedroom leads to backyard through newer sliding glass doors. Master bedroom closed off with the unique barn door feature. Backyard perfect for entertaining as large trees line fence and create the perfect barrier between houses. Landscape in front yard is all dought resistant desert landscape with drip system sprinklers. Backyard is low maintenance artificial grass. Detached garage and small area at back of garage which can also be used as storage or small work space! Central A/C and Heat and ceiling fans throughout. Built in Surround Sound and ready to connect to your sound system, house is also ADT ready!



For showing please contact Nidia at (562)344-0267 or Alexis at (562)344-4283



**SMALL PET WILL BE CONSIDERED

**THIS HOUSE DOES NOT PARTICIPATE IN SECTION 8

**NON SMOKING

**NO COSIGNERS



(RLNE3479875)