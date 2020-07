Amenities

3127 E. 15TH STREET Available 01/01/20 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Zaferia Neighborhood - This one bedroom apartment is conveniently located near PCH, Redondo Avenue, Traffic Circle area and just two miles to the 405 Freeway.

Features:

Tile Flooring

Newer Kitchen Cabinets

Newer Kitchen Countertops

Custom lighting

Stove/Oven

Wall heater

Fresh Paint

Sorry No pets



schedule a showing with Liliana (562) 987-3244



No Pets Allowed



