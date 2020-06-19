Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The quintessential storybook cottage in Belmont Heights - This picturesque treasure near the Colorado Lagoon offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a den with all the built in essentials to set up a home office. At nearly 1,400 square feet of living space, this two story home comes with hardwood floors throughout, soft colored walls, recessed lighting with dimming features, a spacious backyard patio and deck plus two fireplaces -- one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with a countertop range, wood block counters, farmhouse sink, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room includes front loading washer and dryer and plenty of additional home storage. Paid water and gardener included. A small, well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 305 Argonne Ave., Long Beach CA 90814. Call today for a private viewing appointment: 562-233-9999



(RLNE5019602)