Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

305 Argonne Ave

305 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 Argonne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90814
Belmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The quintessential storybook cottage in Belmont Heights - This picturesque treasure near the Colorado Lagoon offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a den with all the built in essentials to set up a home office. At nearly 1,400 square feet of living space, this two story home comes with hardwood floors throughout, soft colored walls, recessed lighting with dimming features, a spacious backyard patio and deck plus two fireplaces -- one in the living room and one in the master bedroom. The kitchen is equipped with a countertop range, wood block counters, farmhouse sink, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry room includes front loading washer and dryer and plenty of additional home storage. Paid water and gardener included. A small, well behaved pet will be considered. Located at 305 Argonne Ave., Long Beach CA 90814. Call today for a private viewing appointment: 562-233-9999

(RLNE5019602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Argonne Ave have any available units?
305 Argonne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Argonne Ave have?
Some of 305 Argonne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Argonne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
305 Argonne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Argonne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Argonne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 305 Argonne Ave offer parking?
No, 305 Argonne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 305 Argonne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Argonne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Argonne Ave have a pool?
No, 305 Argonne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 305 Argonne Ave have accessible units?
No, 305 Argonne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Argonne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Argonne Ave has units with dishwashers.
