30 Esperanza Ave

This beautiful eco-friendly home is located one block away from the beach. As you walk past the entrance you will find a beautiful garden perfect for anyone who has a green thumb. The living room comes with hardwood flooring throughout and it is perfect for entertaining, on the right of the living room it has built in bookshelves that is perfect to place your books. The open kitchen is spacious and it comes with two dishwashers!! The first bedroom is located in the first floor and it is spacious with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom is adjacent to the bedroom and it comes with a vintage freestanding tub that gives it a lot of character. As you walk upstairs you will find the spacious second bedroom that has lots of natural lighting. The Master bathroom comes with a Shower. The backyard includes a Jacuzzi and plenty of space to garden and wind down for the day. 2 Car Garage is included and it includes a Tesla charger. Water and Dryer are included. Make this your home today!!
Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1903
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Washer and Dryer, 2 Dishwashers
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: Front yard and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee:
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0
