All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 30 Esperanza Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
30 Esperanza Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 12:05 AM

30 Esperanza Ave

30 Esperanza Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

30 Esperanza Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c8932b2023 ----
This beautiful eco-friendly home is located one block away from the beach. As you walk past the entrance you will find a beautiful garden perfect for anyone who has a green thumb. The living room comes with hardwood flooring throughout and it is perfect for entertaining, on the right of the living room it has built in bookshelves that is perfect to place your books. The open kitchen is spacious and it comes with two dishwashers!! The first bedroom is located in the first floor and it is spacious with plenty of closet space. The Bathroom is adjacent to the bedroom and it comes with a vintage freestanding tub that gives it a lot of character. As you walk upstairs you will find the spacious second bedroom that has lots of natural lighting. The Master bathroom comes with a Shower. The backyard includes a Jacuzzi and plenty of space to garden and wind down for the day. 2 Car Garage is included and it includes a Tesla charger. Water and Dryer are included. Make this your home today!!

Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: House
Year Built: 1903
Utilities Included: None
Appliances Included: Washer and Dryer, 2 Dishwashers
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Hardwood Flooring
Yard: Front yard and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

HOA INSTRUCTIONS
HOA Fee:
Move-In Fee: $0
Move-Out Fee: $0

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Esperanza Ave have any available units?
30 Esperanza Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Esperanza Ave have?
Some of 30 Esperanza Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Esperanza Ave currently offering any rent specials?
30 Esperanza Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Esperanza Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Esperanza Ave is pet friendly.
Does 30 Esperanza Ave offer parking?
Yes, 30 Esperanza Ave offers parking.
Does 30 Esperanza Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Esperanza Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Esperanza Ave have a pool?
No, 30 Esperanza Ave does not have a pool.
Does 30 Esperanza Ave have accessible units?
No, 30 Esperanza Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Esperanza Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Esperanza Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine