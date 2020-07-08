All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 288 GLENDORA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
288 GLENDORA AVE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

288 GLENDORA AVE

288 Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

288 Glendora Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
STUNNING HOME LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BELMONT PARK - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom SFR located in Belmont Park. Includes fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with custom kitchen cabinets & quartz counter tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances includes Viking 4 burner gas stove/oven & range hood, Thermador refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, LG front load washer & dryer in garage (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed) upgraded bathrooms, custom plantation shutters, blinds, roman shades & fabric panels on french doors, recess lighting, custom lighting fixtures throughout, cedar lined closet, gas fireplace in living room, central air/heat-Nest controlled, Ring & ADT Alarm, tank less water heater, full surround sound system, cable ready, 5 TV's throughout (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed.. Also, includes 2 car garage, enclosed charming back yard includes outdoor gas fireplace, outdoor BBQ & cooler (Owner will not repair or replace BBQ & cooler, if needed)**NON-SMOKING PROPERTY**PET FRIENDLY (2 PETS ONLY-NO WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $1000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR EACH PET**One year lease**No co-signers, Owner pays gardener only and tenant pays all utilities**RENT $3995.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $4000.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**

**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****

**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147

(RLNE5755384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 GLENDORA AVE have any available units?
288 GLENDORA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 288 GLENDORA AVE have?
Some of 288 GLENDORA AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 288 GLENDORA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
288 GLENDORA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 GLENDORA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 GLENDORA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 288 GLENDORA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 288 GLENDORA AVE offers parking.
Does 288 GLENDORA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 288 GLENDORA AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 GLENDORA AVE have a pool?
No, 288 GLENDORA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 288 GLENDORA AVE have accessible units?
No, 288 GLENDORA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 288 GLENDORA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 288 GLENDORA AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine