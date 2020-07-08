288 GLENDORA AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

STUNNING HOME LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BELMONT PARK - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom SFR located in Belmont Park. Includes fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with custom kitchen cabinets & quartz counter tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances includes Viking 4 burner gas stove/oven & range hood, Thermador refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, LG front load washer & dryer in garage (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed) upgraded bathrooms, custom plantation shutters, blinds, roman shades & fabric panels on french doors, recess lighting, custom lighting fixtures throughout, cedar lined closet, gas fireplace in living room, central air/heat-Nest controlled, Ring & ADT Alarm, tank less water heater, full surround sound system, cable ready, 5 TV's throughout (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed.. Also, includes 2 car garage, enclosed charming back yard includes outdoor gas fireplace, outdoor BBQ & cooler (Owner will not repair or replace BBQ & cooler, if needed)**NON-SMOKING PROPERTY**PET FRIENDLY (2 PETS ONLY-NO WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $1000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR EACH PET**One year lease**No co-signers, Owner pays gardener only and tenant pays all utilities**RENT $3995.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $4000.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**



**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****



**IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS PROPERTY PLEASE CONTACT SANDRA @ 562.439.2147



