288 GLENDORA AVE

Amenities
STUNNING HOME LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL BELMONT PARK - 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom SFR located in Belmont Park. Includes fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, upgraded kitchen with custom kitchen cabinets & quartz counter tops, subway tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances includes Viking 4 burner gas stove/oven & range hood, Thermador refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, LG front load washer & dryer in garage (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed) upgraded bathrooms, custom plantation shutters, blinds, roman shades & fabric panels on french doors, recess lighting, custom lighting fixtures throughout, cedar lined closet, gas fireplace in living room, central air/heat-Nest controlled, Ring & ADT Alarm, tank less water heater, full surround sound system, cable ready, 5 TV's throughout (Owner will not repair or replace, if needed.. Also, includes 2 car garage, enclosed charming back yard includes outdoor gas fireplace, outdoor BBQ & cooler (Owner will not repair or replace BBQ & cooler, if needed)**NON-SMOKING PROPERTY**PET FRIENDLY (2 PETS ONLY-NO WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $1000.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR EACH PET**One year lease**No co-signers, Owner pays gardener only and tenant pays all utilities**RENT $3995.00 SECURITY DEPOSIT $4000.00**Terms & Conditions may change without notice**
**SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS TO VIEW THIS PROPERTY UNDER CDC GUIDELINES CAN BE SCHEDULED ONLY IF AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED*****PROPERTY MAY BE VIEWED BY VIRTUAL TOUR*****
