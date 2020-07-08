All apartments in Long Beach
2759 3rd St
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:55 AM

2759 3rd St

2759 East 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2759 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
We offer a Large Living Room- Built in Cabinets, Dining Room - Built in Cabinets, Hall Walk in Closet- Built In Dresser, Eat In Kitchen, Bedroom- Walk in Closet, Stackable Washer/Dryer Hook ups And Rear door to yard. Close to Bus Line, Minutes to Beach/ Shoreline Drive and Downtown, Street Parking Only.
Holiday Special 2 weeks off 2nd month.

Amenities: Washer and Dryer in unit, Walking Closets.
Parking: Street Parking Only
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-1-bed-1-bath/5620/

IT490228 - IT49MC5620

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

