254 E Mountain View St

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 story Home with some appliances included - Come and be the first to see this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. This home is located in the long beach area right across the street from Addams Elementary school, close to shops,710 fwy.
This home comes with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. driveway for 2 cars.
No pets
No Sec 8
Professionally Managed by Day and Associates
For weekday viewing times call 562-633-6313 Shown by appointment only
Weekend Showings call or text 626-905-3234 from 10 AM to 4 PM Shown by appointment only
(RLNE5169704)