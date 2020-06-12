All apartments in Long Beach
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
254 E Mountain View St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

254 E Mountain View St

254 East Mountain View Street · No Longer Available
Location

254 East Mountain View Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Addams

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 story Home with some appliances included - Come and be the first to see this beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent. This home is located in the long beach area right across the street from Addams Elementary school, close to shops,710 fwy.

This home comes with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. driveway for 2 cars.
No pets
No Sec 8

Professionally Managed by Day and Associates
For weekday viewing times call 562-633-6313 Shown by appointment only

Weekend Showings call or text 626-905-3234 from 10 AM to 4 PM Shown by appointment only

(RLNE5169704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 E Mountain View St have any available units?
254 E Mountain View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 254 E Mountain View St currently offering any rent specials?
254 E Mountain View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 E Mountain View St pet-friendly?
No, 254 E Mountain View St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 254 E Mountain View St offer parking?
No, 254 E Mountain View St does not offer parking.
Does 254 E Mountain View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 E Mountain View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 E Mountain View St have a pool?
No, 254 E Mountain View St does not have a pool.
Does 254 E Mountain View St have accessible units?
No, 254 E Mountain View St does not have accessible units.
Does 254 E Mountain View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 E Mountain View St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 E Mountain View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 E Mountain View St does not have units with air conditioning.
