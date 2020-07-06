239 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

We have the best that Belmont Shore has to offer!

Welcome to Ximeno Apartments, a small beautiful property located only a few blocks away from the ocean, in Belmont Heights. We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs are welcome, with additional deposit and pet rent. For our residents convenience, we offer online maintenance requests, communications with the property manager and rent payment. If you are looking for a new home in Long Beach, contact Emily today and make an appointment to see this lovely unit!



KEY FEATURES

? Sq Footage: 1000

? Bedrooms: 2

? Bathrooms: 1

? Parking: Private Garage

? Lease Duration: 11 Months

? Deposit: $1000

? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 Pet deposit and $30 pet rent

? Laundry: Laundry on site

? Floor: 2 store town-home

? Property Type: Apartment



COMMUNITY FEATURES

? Small property in residential area

? Near Transportation

? Covered Parking



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

? Full Sized Appliances

? Range / Oven

? Refrigerator

? Microwave

? Garbage Disposal

? Balcony

? Hardwood Flooring*

? Granite Like Counter Top*

? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area

? Vertical Blinds

? Ample White Cabinetry

*In Selected Apartment Homes



LEASE TERMS $2,495 a month/ $1,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult



Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities



For an appointment to view, please text or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269



*Photos displayed are from actual unit.



239 Ximeno Apartments are professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc.



GUIDE TO RENTING DURING COVID-19 SAFER-AT-HOME ORDER:



