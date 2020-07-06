All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 239 Ximeno Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
239 Ximeno Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

239 Ximeno Avenue

239 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Belmont Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

239 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
CALL OR TEXT TO SCHEDULE YOUR SELF GUIDED TOUR!
Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269
For a video tour, please copy/paste this link to your browser https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBjIqMbRsXw

We have the best that Belmont Shore has to offer!
Welcome to Ximeno Apartments, a small beautiful property located only a few blocks away from the ocean, in Belmont Heights. We are a pet friendly community. Cats and dogs are welcome, with additional deposit and pet rent. For our residents convenience, we offer online maintenance requests, communications with the property manager and rent payment. If you are looking for a new home in Long Beach, contact Emily today and make an appointment to see this lovely unit!

KEY FEATURES
? Sq Footage: 1000
? Bedrooms: 2
? Bathrooms: 1
? Parking: Private Garage
? Lease Duration: 11 Months
? Deposit: $1000
? Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 Pet deposit and $30 pet rent
? Laundry: Laundry on site
? Floor: 2 store town-home
? Property Type: Apartment

COMMUNITY FEATURES
? Small property in residential area
? Near Transportation
? Covered Parking

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
? Full Sized Appliances
? Range / Oven
? Refrigerator
? Microwave
? Garbage Disposal
? Balcony
? Hardwood Flooring*
? Granite Like Counter Top*
? Ceiling Fans in Dining Area
? Vertical Blinds
? Ample White Cabinetry
*In Selected Apartment Homes

LEASE TERMS $2,495 a month/ $1,000 deposit with approved application and 11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult

Prices are subject to change. Prices vary based on move-in date and lease terms.
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties/Equal Housing Opportunities

For an appointment to view, please text or call Emily Rizvi 714-628-6269

*Photos displayed are from actual unit.

239 Ximeno Apartments are professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc.

GUIDE TO RENTING DURING COVID-19 SAFER-AT-HOME ORDER:

1. Get the big picture, with Google Earth
2. Virtually walk the neighborhood and street with Google Maps
3. Virt

(RLNE5713348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Ximeno Avenue have any available units?
239 Ximeno Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Ximeno Avenue have?
Some of 239 Ximeno Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Ximeno Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 Ximeno Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Ximeno Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Ximeno Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 239 Ximeno Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 239 Ximeno Avenue offers parking.
Does 239 Ximeno Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Ximeno Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Ximeno Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 Ximeno Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 Ximeno Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 Ximeno Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Ximeno Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Ximeno Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine