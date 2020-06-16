All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:04 AM

2332 East 17th Street Unit 102

2332 East 17th Street · (310) 922-6429
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2332 East 17th Street, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful condo in Long Beach - Property Id: 123726

Spacious, opened floor plan, 2bd, 2ba condo close to entertaining, dining, and the beach. New cabinets, dishwasher, electric rang and microwave. Master bath has a beautiful walk-in shower w/built in bench. Over 900 sqft of living space. 2 dedicated parking spots in garage. Nice, well maintained, quiet building. Only 25 units. Large private balcony.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123726
Property Id 123726

(RLNE4904058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have any available units?
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have?
Some of 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2332 East 17th Street Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
