2285 Chestnut Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 Beautitful and Spacious 2 Bed/2Bath, Great Area!!! - Property Id: 247453



This remodeled apartment is very spacious and homey for a small family who needs more space or for a couple of roommates.



We are located in a great neighborhood in Long Beach nearby elementary schools and middle schools. We are not too far away from the Bixby Knolls area and Downtown Long Beach.



Pets under 10LBS are ok with deposit and rent (one time 300$ Deposit) (100$ Rent/Month)



-Water and Trash Included

-Private parking space available

-Central Heat

-Wall AC in every room



600 Credit Score or above

No Section 8



You have the option to keep the furniture, fridge, beds, and everything included in the unit. This will be an additional $300/month for 1 year and then you own all of these items.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247453

Property Id 247453



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5652788)