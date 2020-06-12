All apartments in Long Beach
2285 Chestnut Ave 1

2285 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 Beautitful and Spacious 2 Bed/2Bath, Great Area!!! - Property Id: 247453

This remodeled apartment is very spacious and homey for a small family who needs more space or for a couple of roommates.

We are located in a great neighborhood in Long Beach nearby elementary schools and middle schools. We are not too far away from the Bixby Knolls area and Downtown Long Beach.

Pets under 10LBS are ok with deposit and rent (one time 300$ Deposit) (100$ Rent/Month)

-Water and Trash Included
-Private parking space available
-Central Heat
-Wall AC in every room

600 Credit Score or above
No Section 8

You have the option to keep the furniture, fridge, beds, and everything included in the unit. This will be an additional $300/month for 1 year and then you own all of these items.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247453
Property Id 247453

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5652788)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have any available units?
2285 Chestnut Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have?
Some of 2285 Chestnut Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Chestnut Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Chestnut Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

