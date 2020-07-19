All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2266 Senasac Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2266 Senasac Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

2266 Senasac Ave

2266 Senasac Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2266 Senasac Ave, Long Beach, CA 90815
Los Altos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely, Remodeled Los Altos House - Located on a quiet street in a beautiful Los Altos neighborhood of Long Beach, this house is a real gem. The home was remodeled in 2015 to include an all new enlarged kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and new cabinetry. It comes equipped with a refrigerator, electric range and dishwasher. Newly refinished floors throughout. The large, open living room has a fireplace and skylights which allow in plenty of natural light. The family room, (or dining room), has french doors which open to the covered outdoor patio. Central heat and air. Large backyard with mature landscaping for privacy and a sprawling tree for shade. The 2-car garage allows direct access into the home and comes equipped with washer dryer hook-ups. A small an dwell behaved pet will be considered. Paid water, sanitation and gardening services.
Located at 2266 Senasac Avenue, Long Beach CA 90815.
Call today to schedule a private viewing appointment: We Manage Inc. (562) 233-9999.

(RLNE4687235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Senasac Ave have any available units?
2266 Senasac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2266 Senasac Ave have?
Some of 2266 Senasac Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Senasac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Senasac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Senasac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 Senasac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2266 Senasac Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Senasac Ave offers parking.
Does 2266 Senasac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 Senasac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Senasac Ave have a pool?
No, 2266 Senasac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Senasac Ave have accessible units?
No, 2266 Senasac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Senasac Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 Senasac Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine