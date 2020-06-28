213 Argonne Ave B

Amenities
Seconds from 2nd Street, heart of Belmont Shore - Property Id: 154408
Newly remodeled upstairs unit built in 2000. Provides 1600+ sq ft 3b/2 full bath, all new floors and paint. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included, fireplace, alarm system, keyless entry. Master ensuite includes jetted tub and separate shower, walk-in California closet. Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms. Patio/balcony. 2-car garage. Seconds from 2nd Street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154408
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5373222)