213 Argonne Ave B

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage key fob access

Seconds from 2nd Street, heart of Belmont Shore



Newly remodeled upstairs unit built in 2000. Provides 1600+ sq ft 3b/2 full bath, all new floors and paint. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included, fireplace, alarm system, keyless entry. Master ensuite includes jetted tub and separate shower, walk-in California closet. Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms. Patio/balcony. 2-car garage. Seconds from 2nd Street!

No Pets Allowed



