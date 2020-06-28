All apartments in Long Beach
213 Argonne Ave B
213 Argonne Ave B

213 Argonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

213 Argonne Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
key fob access
Seconds from 2nd Street, heart of Belmont Shore - Property Id: 154408

Newly remodeled upstairs unit built in 2000. Provides 1600+ sq ft 3b/2 full bath, all new floors and paint. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included, fireplace, alarm system, keyless entry. Master ensuite includes jetted tub and separate shower, walk-in California closet. Mirrored closet doors in bedrooms. Patio/balcony. 2-car garage. Seconds from 2nd Street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/154408
Property Id 154408

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5373222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Argonne Ave B have any available units?
213 Argonne Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Argonne Ave B have?
Some of 213 Argonne Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Argonne Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
213 Argonne Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Argonne Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 213 Argonne Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 213 Argonne Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 213 Argonne Ave B offers parking.
Does 213 Argonne Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Argonne Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Argonne Ave B have a pool?
No, 213 Argonne Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 213 Argonne Ave B have accessible units?
No, 213 Argonne Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Argonne Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Argonne Ave B has units with dishwashers.
