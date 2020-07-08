All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated February 16 2020 at 12:16 AM

2128 E Bermuda St

2128 East Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2128 East Bermuda Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You've found your new home! This upstairs gem in the middle of Belmont Heights has a serene community outdoor space, perfect to sit back, relax, and take in the sun. The large living space has a faux fireplace and plenty of room for everyone. Your lovely kitchen offers stone counters with tons of cabinet space for storage, a gas range stove/oven, and a refrigerator. The dining room features built-in's, and two walls of windows that let in ample natural light. The bedroom has beautiful wood floors, and a large closet. The tiled bathroom includes a shower/tub combo. There are ceiling fans throughout the home to keep you cool. For your convenience, the property does come with a single-car private garage.

One pet will be considered - there is a $35 monthly deposit.

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 E Bermuda St have any available units?
2128 E Bermuda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 E Bermuda St have?
Some of 2128 E Bermuda St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 E Bermuda St currently offering any rent specials?
2128 E Bermuda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 E Bermuda St pet-friendly?
No, 2128 E Bermuda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2128 E Bermuda St offer parking?
Yes, 2128 E Bermuda St offers parking.
Does 2128 E Bermuda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 E Bermuda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 E Bermuda St have a pool?
No, 2128 E Bermuda St does not have a pool.
Does 2128 E Bermuda St have accessible units?
No, 2128 E Bermuda St does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 E Bermuda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 E Bermuda St does not have units with dishwashers.

