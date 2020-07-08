2128 E Bermuda St

Amenities
You've found your new home! This upstairs gem in the middle of Belmont Heights has a serene community outdoor space, perfect to sit back, relax, and take in the sun. The large living space has a faux fireplace and plenty of room for everyone. Your lovely kitchen offers stone counters with tons of cabinet space for storage, a gas range stove/oven, and a refrigerator. The dining room features built-in's, and two walls of windows that let in ample natural light. The bedroom has beautiful wood floors, and a large closet. The tiled bathroom includes a shower/tub combo. There are ceiling fans throughout the home to keep you cool. For your convenience, the property does come with a single-car private garage.
One pet will be considered - there is a $35 monthly deposit.
**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**