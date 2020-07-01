Amenities
2045 Shipway Ave Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut with Garage! - You will fall in love with this stunning gem in El Dorado Park South! The 4 Bedroom 2 bath home is fully renovated from the kitchen, bathrooms, living/dining room. The open floor plan offers natural light throughout the entire home. Flows to the outside living space which features a built-in grill and endless yard space, perfect for entertainment this summer. The HVAC system will help you stay cool this summer. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Call us today to book your tour.
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1953
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher.
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate Flooring
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4239244)