Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2045 Shipway Ave

2045 Shipway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Shipway Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
El Dorado Park South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2045 Shipway Ave Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut with Garage! - You will fall in love with this stunning gem in El Dorado Park South! The 4 Bedroom 2 bath home is fully renovated from the kitchen, bathrooms, living/dining room. The open floor plan offers natural light throughout the entire home. Flows to the outside living space which features a built-in grill and endless yard space, perfect for entertainment this summer. The HVAC system will help you stay cool this summer. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Call us today to book your tour.

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1953
Utilities Included: Gardener
Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher.
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate Flooring
Yard: Front and Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4239244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Shipway Ave have any available units?
2045 Shipway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Shipway Ave have?
Some of 2045 Shipway Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Shipway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Shipway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Shipway Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2045 Shipway Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2045 Shipway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Shipway Ave offers parking.
Does 2045 Shipway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Shipway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Shipway Ave have a pool?
No, 2045 Shipway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Shipway Ave have accessible units?
No, 2045 Shipway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Shipway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Shipway Ave has units with dishwashers.

