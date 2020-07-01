Amenities

2045 Shipway Ave Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom Gem is ready for it's Debut with Garage! - You will fall in love with this stunning gem in El Dorado Park South! The 4 Bedroom 2 bath home is fully renovated from the kitchen, bathrooms, living/dining room. The open floor plan offers natural light throughout the entire home. Flows to the outside living space which features a built-in grill and endless yard space, perfect for entertainment this summer. The HVAC system will help you stay cool this summer. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Call us today to book your tour.



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1953

Utilities Included: Gardener

Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove, Dishwasher.

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate Flooring

Yard: Front and Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



No Pets Allowed



