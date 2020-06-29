All apartments in Long Beach
1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207

1919 East Beverly Way · No Longer Available
Location

1919 East Beverly Way, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
yoga
***1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT ON APPROVED APPLICANT***

Beautifully upgraded, large 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom upper unit condo in the Alamitos Beach neighborhood. Blocks from the beach and walking distance to 4th Street Retro Row restaurants, wine bars and shops (i.e. Portfolio Coffeehouse, No. 9, Lola s, Art Theater, etc.), Tuesday and Saturday Farmers Market at Bixby Park, and FREE Yoga on the Bluff everyday! Large master suite with double doors, 2 mirror closets and private bath with double sinks. Nicely sized second bedroom with mirrored closet. Updated kitchen with quartz counters and stainless steel farm sink and hand-painted talavera backsplash. All kitchen appliances such as refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, are included. Condo features breakfast bar, designer paint throughout, tile flooring (no carpet), balcony, full size washer/dryer in unit, two large lockers in the garage. Unit has two assigned parking spaces in secure, gated garage. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Highlights of property:

-2 bed/ 2 bath
-2 designated parking spaces
-Refrigerator included
-WASHER & DRYER inside unit
-Balcony
-Pets considered

To schedule a showing, click in the green button below:

Schedule a Showing Online

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have any available units?
1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have?
Some of 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 offers parking.
Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have a pool?
No, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have accessible units?
No, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 E Beverly Way Apt 207 has units with dishwashers.
