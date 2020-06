Amenities

parking walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

For More information or to view please contact Belinda at 626-428-2996.



Short term 6 month lease,

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit, 2 parking spaces located on Trendy 4th street. Large living room, large windows and natural light throughout this unit, tons of storage , huge walk in closet in living room, bedroom also has a walk in closet. Kitchen has refrigerator and gas stove, plenty of cabinets. Walk to local shops dining, , beach, Downtown and metro line.