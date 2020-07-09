1716 Gaviota Ave A

Amenities

parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Gaviota Ave #A - Property Id: 278574



This Property will be available to see again this Sunday May 30th 11am-2pm

*Open house* May 30th 11am-2pm.

Come take a look.



650+ higher credit score

3 times the rental income

or $1515 Hud voucher



Section 8 okay.

Completely Remodeled BACK Home for rent. Unit A will be available

1 bedroom 1 bath, with 1 parking spot. (temporary)

owner pays trash and water.

tenant pays gas and electric.

No washer/ Dryer



To apply https://apply.link/3g6lsQ5

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278574

No Pets Allowed



