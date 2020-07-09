1716 Gaviota Ave A

Amenities
Gaviota Ave #A - Property Id: 278574
This Property will be available to see again this Sunday May 30th 11am-2pm
*Open house* May 30th 11am-2pm.
Come take a look.
650+ higher credit score
3 times the rental income
or $1515 Hud voucher
Section 8 okay.
Completely Remodeled BACK Home for rent. Unit A will be available
1 bedroom 1 bath, with 1 parking spot. (temporary)
owner pays trash and water.
tenant pays gas and electric.
No washer/ Dryer
To apply https://apply.link/3g6lsQ5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278574
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5773489)