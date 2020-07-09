All apartments in Long Beach
1716 Gaviota Ave A
1716 Gaviota Ave A

1716 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Gaviota Ave #A - Property Id: 278574

This Property will be available to see again this Sunday May 30th 11am-2pm
*Open house* May 30th 11am-2pm.
Come take a look.

650+ higher credit score
3 times the rental income
or $1515 Hud voucher

Section 8 okay.
Completely Remodeled BACK Home for rent. Unit A will be available
Section 8 okay.

1 bedroom 1 bath, with 1 parking spot. (temporary)
owner pays trash and water.
tenant pays gas and electric.
No washer/ Dryer

To apply https://apply.link/3g6lsQ5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/278574
Property Id 278574

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

